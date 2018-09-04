Ridge Road Pavement Project Begins Today

Nevada County’s second major road project funded with the so-called new gas tax funds is getting underway today. County portions of Ridge Road will be re-surfaced, and that does mean traffic delays. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they would have liked to have started to the work earlier, but P-G-and-E was doing a project there…

The county portions of Ridge Road are from Rough and Ready Highway to west of Slate Creek, and from just west of Via Vista Way to Nevada City Highway, which also means in front of Nevada Union High School. Pack says the other portion of Ridge Road is in the City of Grass Valley, and was re-paved a few years ago…

The first project using S-B-1 funds re-surfaced portions of Bitney Springs Road, Penn Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley Road, and Spenceville Road was completed a couple of weeks ago.

–gf