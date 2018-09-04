< Back to All News

Ridge Road Pavement Project Begins Today

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 7:17 AM PDT

Nevada County’s second major road project funded with the so-called new gas tax funds is getting underway today. County portions of Ridge Road will be re-surfaced, and that does mean traffic delays. County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says they would have liked to have started to the work earlier, but P-G-and-E was doing a project there…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

The county portions of Ridge Road are from Rough and Ready Highway to west of Slate Creek, and from just west of Via Vista Way to Nevada City Highway, which also means in front of Nevada Union High School. Pack says the other portion of Ridge Road is in the City of Grass Valley, and was re-paved a few years ago…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

The first project using S-B-1 funds re-surfaced portions of Bitney Springs Road, Penn Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley Road, and Spenceville Road was completed a couple of weeks ago.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha