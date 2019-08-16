Ridgestock Festival Bids Farewell After 20 Years

This weekend marks the fiftieth anniversary of Woodstock. It also marks the twentieth anniversary of Ridgestock-a music festival and sustainability expo at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. This is also the final year of the festival. Organizer Roo Cantada says she has all different kinds of music lined up…

Listen to Roo Cantada 1

One of the headliners is a group called The Mermen, which Cantada describes as ‘psychedelic surf rock’. It’s also a two-day event this time in her last hurrah. Cantada says it’s time to move on after 20 years…

Listen to Roo Cantada 2

There are activities for kids including a magic show, food and beer for sale, and over 30 booths to check out. As for the name Ridgestock, Cantada says it’s a coincidence that Ridgestock and the anniversary of Woodstock are the same weekend…

Listen to Roo Cantada 3

Ridgestock is from 3 to 11pm today and tomorrow. The music starts at 5. Tickets are available at the gate.

–gf