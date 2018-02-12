Riding for a Cause

The 9th Annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride took place Sunday. Jim’s wife Carolyn , says the ride is a celebration of Jim’s life and also promotes distracted driving awareness.

Jim Rogers was killed on January 31, 2010. He was riding his bicycle on Highway 174 when he was struck from behind by a distracted driver as he was climbing out of Bear River Canyon. He was in her line of vision for over 6 seconds, but she never saw him because she was using her cell phone.

Before the ride started, Carolyn reminded the group of three safety tips that increase the chance of being seen by drivers. *

While talking about Jim, Carolyn shared that he was the type of person that helped everyone succeed. Always thinking about other people- even when riding his bike.

Carolyn also recalled how the community loved Jim. She recalls that at his memorial service in 2010, a common word used to describe Jim was “present.”

The cycling community was especially fond of Jim as he not only was an avid cyclist, but also a founder of the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop. Carolyn says that each year before the start of the ride, the Sierra Express Cycling Team honors Jim with a unique tradition.

Following the ride, cyclists and friends celebrated a quirky ritual of Jim’s….

The cyclists participated in a sandwich lunch fundraiser to benefit youth cycling in Nevada County.