Rincon del Rio Changes Approved

Some changes to a long-discussed senior community near Lake of the Pines have been approved by the Nevada County Planning Commission. The recommendation now goes to the Board of Supervisors, likely in May, for the Rincon del Rio project, which the Board approved nearly eight years ago. Planning Director Brian Foss says the most notable revision is there is less housing density, although there are still 345 units proposed…

Developers also plan to construct a secondary access road, to allow better emergency evacuation capability, including during wildfires. But Foss says some neighbors expressed concerns about the road’s adequacy to the Commission…

Other concerns included traffic congestion. But supporters tout the project’s potential for making at least a dent in the chronic housing shortage in the county. There is still no specific construction timetable.