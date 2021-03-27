< Back to All News

Rincon del Rio Changes Approved

Posted: Mar. 26, 2021 6:00 PM PDT

Some changes to a long-discussed senior community near Lake of the Pines have been approved by the Nevada County Planning Commission. The recommendation now goes to the Board of Supervisors, likely in May, for the Rincon del Rio project, which the Board approved nearly eight years ago. Planning Director Brian Foss says the most notable revision is there is less housing density, although there are still 345 units proposed…

click to listen to Brian Foss

Developers also plan to construct a secondary access road, to allow better emergency evacuation capability, including during wildfires. But Foss says some neighbors expressed concerns about the road’s adequacy to the Commission…

click to listen to Brian Foss

Other concerns included traffic congestion. But supporters tout the project’s potential for making at least a dent in the chronic housing shortage in the county. There is still no specific construction timetable.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha