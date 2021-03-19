< Back to All News

Rincon del Rio Project Before Planning Commission

Posted: Mar. 19, 2021 12:20 PM PDT

Nearly eight years since it was approved by Nevada County Supervisors, groundbreaking for a major senior retirement community in Lake of the Pines may finally begin in the forseeable future. Martin Wood, with SCO Planning and Engineering in Grass Valley, says some refinements to the Rincon del Rio project are being discussed by the County Planning Commission Thursday afternoon…

Rincon del Rio would still have 345 units serving a population of 415 people. It would be on 48 acres, with an adjacent 167 acres of open space. Amenities would include walking trails, community gardens, an aquatic fitness center, bocce ball courts, tennis courts, and a pickle ball area. But Wood says the earliest groundbreaking could take place is 2022…

Wood says there would also be better emergency evacuation access to Highway 49. He says although it’s designed for seniors, it would free up more housing for all demographics in the county. If the commission approves the changes, it would go back again to the Board of Supervisors.

