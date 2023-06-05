Rise Gold Alleges Planning Commission Bias

The company behind the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal is gearing up to fight for the project’s survival. The Board of Supervisors may hold a hearing in August, when a final decision would be made. And now Rise Gold Corporation is calling on the Board to repudiate the recommendation from the Planning Commission to deny the project. President and CEO Ben Mossman says during the Commission hearing, on May 11th, a number of them made what he called unsupported assertions, contradicting findings of the Final Environmental Impact Report, especially Commissioner Terry McAteer. He says McAteer, among other things, read extensively from a letter from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, dated in April of last year…

Mossman says McAteer also met with numerous project opponents before the hearing and attended a victory celebration after the hearing was over. The letter to the Board also details Brown Act violations…

The company’s letter urges the Board to conduct an independent inquiry into events surrounding the hearing and calls on them to publicly disavow the Commission’s recommendation.