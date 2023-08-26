Rise Gold Outlines Arguments For Vested Rights

Rise Gold is now giving its side of why they can resume operation of the Idaho Maryland Mine without needing a conditional use permit, which was rejected by the Nevada County Planning Commission back in May. Their attorney, Braiden Chadwick, asserts that the vested rights petition, to be filed on Friday, does not require that the mine has been in continuous operation, although activities were suspended in 1957. He says when the Board of Supervisors holds its hearing, in late October, it must review the historical facts, including a California Supreme Court ruling made in 1996…

click to listen to Braiden Chadwick

As to why Rise Gold didn’t seek vested rights at the beginning of the process, Chadwick indicates it would have been poor public relations…

click to listen to Braiden Chadwick

Chadwick also says even if vested rights are approved, Rise Gold will still have to seek other permits related to a reclamation plan after the end of the mine’s life. Also, a bond or financial assurance. That might be in early December. Or that could also be when Supervisors hold a final hearing on the conditional use permit, should they reject vested rights arguments.