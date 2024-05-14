Lawsuit Filed Over Idaho Maryland Decision

Nearly three months after Nevada County Supervisors rejected the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal, Rise Grass Valley has sued, as anticipated. Supervisors rejected the company’s attempt for vested mining rights. Among numerous points in the lawsuit filing, President and CEO, Joseph Mullin, again cited a California Supreme Court ruling made in 1996. He says in overruling the Board also turning down vested rights against Hansen Brothers, the Court stated that cessation of use, even as far back as the 1950’s, doesn’t alone constitute abandonment…

The suit also states that owners-in-succession of the mine property have consistently spent time and money preserving the rights necessary to re-open it and exploit mineral resources. Mullin says the filing also alleges that the Board’s rejection of the project was biased, due to the participation of Supervisor Heidi Hall…

Numerous residents in the area objected to the plan, including water and noise pollution concerns. And the Board agreed with County staff and the Planning Commission that there was an inherent conflict with the General Land Use Plan that has a stated goal of preserving the rural quality of life. A statement released by the county says, in part, that they don’t believe the lawsuit has merit. It also stated that the process included several public hearings, thousands of written comments, days of public comment, and engagement with both the community and the applicant over the past four years.