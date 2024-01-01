Risky Driving Behavior Is Still Too Common

New Year’s resolutions don’t have to stop at getting healthy or saving money. Triple-A wants drivers to resolve to break bad habits behind the wheel. And spokesman John Treanor says motorists aren’t taking dangerous behaviors as seriously as they used to. He says it started with the pandemic, when there was a brief period of lighter-than-normal traffic because of stay-at-home orders…

A Triple-A survey shows that more than 22-percent of drivers, nationwide, admit to speeding at least 15 miles an hour over the speed limit on the highway. And Treanor says 20-percent admit to distracted and aggressive driving, including texting, running red lights, and changing lanes quickly…

The survey also reveals that nearly all drivers admit that driving under the influence is extremely dangerous. But seven-percent said they did just that in the last month. Also, 71-percent are unaware of the “slow down and move over” laws when you see an emergency or law enforcement vehicle moving through with lights flashing.