River Fire Assistance Center Available

A one-stop shop for recovery and rebuilding information for River Fire victims has been set up for Friday and Saturday, August 13th and 14th. It’s in coordination between agencies in both Nevada and Placer Counties, as well as CAL OES. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the Joint Local Assistance Center is set up at Colfax High School. She says many survivors still have needs they may not have thought about until the shock wears off…

Wolfe says representatives from community support nonprofits, and state and county agencies are expected to be available. She says Social Services can be an especially valuable resource…

The exact lineup of services is available on the Placer and Nevada County websites. And Cal Fire now says a total of 102 homes were destroyed in both counties, with another 12 damaged. The Joint Local Assistance Center is open Friday from 10am to 7pm and on Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.