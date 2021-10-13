River Fire Assistance Deadline Looming

Homeowners, renters, and business owners who sustained uninsured or underinsured damage from wildfires in six north state counties this summer have less than two weeks to apply for assistance. That includes the River Fire, which scorched 26-hundred acres and destroyed 142 structures in Nevada and Placer Counties, in early August. Nevada County OES Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says the deadline for FEMA assistance is October 25th…

But Cummings reminds survivors that they’re always encouraged to file insurance claims before they apply with FEMA…

Meanwhile, the Small Business Administration is the primary source of federal money for long-term disaster recovery. Homeowners may be eligible for a loan up to 200-thousand dollars. SBA may also be able to help homeowners and renters with up to 40-thousand dollars to replace important personal property, including vehicles damaged or destroyed. And businesses and nonprofit organizations may be eligible to borrow up to two-million dollars for repair costs and disaster-related capital needs.