River Fire Assistance Grant Available

Nearly two years later, some long-sought financial assistance for victims of the River Fire is now available. Connecting Point, based in Grass Valley has been awarded 474-thousand dollars for its Disaster Case Management Program. Program coordinator Nora Esders says it took a lot of persistence, with most other resources no longer available…

It’s the largest single donation. Esders says it doesn’t go directly to those still seeking safe, sanitary, and secure housing. They must first complete an intake process with a case manager…

Esders says requests vary from rental assistance, to building materials, to tool replacement for those who were self-employed. The River Fire scorched 26-hundred-19 acres, in August of 2021, near Colfax. It destroyed 53 homes in Nevada County and 92 in Placer County, with an additional 21 damaged. Cal Fire later determined the origin to be at an overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground. They said it was human-caused, but there was no arson.