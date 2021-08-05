< Back to All News

River Fire Destroys At Least 50 Structures

Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 8:33 AM PDT

At least 50 structures have been destroyed by the River Fire in the Colfax area. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says it will take a more in-depth survey to determine how many homes are included. The fire has scorched at least 24-hundred acres, with zero containment, but a much slower rate of growth. But Eldridge says weather conditions, such as stronger winds and warmer temperatures, can always mean another quick expansion of the blaze. And there are also the topography challenges…

Meanwhile, Eldridge also credits quick and effective evacuation of the over five-thousand homeowners, including the town of Colfax, in making effective progress…

Evacuation shelters at Bear River High School and the Auburn Regional Park are still available. Large animals are being held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds and at the Auburn Animal Services Center in Placer county. Also, all NID campgrounds at Rollins Lake have also been evacuated. The fire started in the Bear River Campground Wednesday afternoon. But the exact cause is undetermined.

 

