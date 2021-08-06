River Fire Evacuation Warnings Lifted

Good news as the River Fire seems to be behaving and staying within its containment boundaries. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the 33-hundred-75 Nevada County property owners who received them. It’s not known how many actually vacated their homes during the fire. Meanwhile, 42-hundred-98 property owners are still under a mandatory order. And there’s no indication yet when that will change. Sheriff Shannan Moon says a number of safety steps are needed, in making a decision…

The River Fire has scorched around 26-hundred acres, with 88 structures destroyed, and has 30-percent containment.