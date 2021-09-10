River Fire Human Caused

It’s been confirmed that the River Fire was human caused. The blaze, which began on August fourth, and caused the evacuation of Colfax, scorched over 26-hundred acres and destroyed 142 structures in Placer and Nevada Counties. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says it was suspected, early on, that the origin of the blaze was the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground…

But Eldridge says finding the specific ignition source and who specifically caused the fire will be more challenging…

Open flames have been banned at campgrounds all season long. Eldridge says this is a meticulous process requiring investigators to examine credible information to conclusively identify a factual cause.