< Back to All News

River Fire Human Caused

Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 12:42 PM PDT

It’s been confirmed that the River Fire was human caused. The blaze, which began on August fourth, and caused the evacuation of Colfax, scorched over 26-hundred acres and destroyed 142 structures in Placer and Nevada Counties. Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says it was suspected, early on, that the origin of the blaze was the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

But Eldridge says finding the specific ignition source and who specifically caused the fire will be more challenging…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Open flames have been banned at campgrounds all season long. Eldridge says this is a meticulous process requiring investigators to examine credible information to conclusively identify a factual cause.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha