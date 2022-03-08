< Back to All News

River Fire Not Arson But Origin Found

Posted: Mar. 8, 2022 2:16 PM PST

Just a month after it occurred, last August, it had already been determined that there was a human cause for the River Fire. And the now-completed Cal Fire investigation has also concluded that it wasn’t arson. Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they also found the origin of the blaze, in the Bear River camping area. But she says it wasn’t, as suspected, in a designated camp site…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

But Eldridge says there was no evidence that the 26-hundred acre blaze was intentionally set…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says an exact ignition source was never found. The River Fire destroyed 142 homes in Nevada as well as Placer Counties, with the entire town of Colfax also evacuated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha