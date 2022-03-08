River Fire Not Arson But Origin Found

Just a month after it occurred, last August, it had already been determined that there was a human cause for the River Fire. And the now-completed Cal Fire investigation has also concluded that it wasn’t arson. Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they also found the origin of the blaze, in the Bear River camping area. But she says it wasn’t, as suspected, in a designated camp site…

But Eldridge says there was no evidence that the 26-hundred acre blaze was intentionally set…

Eldridge says an exact ignition source was never found. The River Fire destroyed 142 homes in Nevada as well as Placer Counties, with the entire town of Colfax also evacuated.