River Fire Part Of Insurance Cancel Moratorium

Just like for the Jones Fire last year, a one-year moratorium on insurance cancellations has been ordered by State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara for this year’s River Fire. The order applies to 22 counties impacted by major wildfires this summer. But Nevada County Senior Management Analyst, Jeff Thorsby, says that doesn’t mean the entire county…

The order protects 350-thousand policyholders where a wildfire disaster was declared by the governor. Lara authored the law in 2018, when he was still a state senator. And while in office, he’s also introduced rules to allow consumers to obtain their home or business “wildfire risk score” from their insurance company and require that they receive credit for actions they’ve taken to make their properties safer…

To find out if your zip code is included, go to the California Department of Insurance website. Meanwhile, Thorsby says Nevada County Supervisors continue to seek input from residents regarding the status of their fire insurance. That’s so they have compelling data to share with their legislators, who are lobbying for stable and affordable policies.