River Fire Relief Fund Off To Strong Start

Posted: Aug. 12, 2021 5:36 PM PDT

Just one week after calling for donations for River Fire survivors, the Nevada County Relief Fund has already raised over 110-thousand dollars. Projects Administrator, Caleb Dardick, says about 60-thousand comes from 355 separate donors. But the rest, or 50-thousand, comes from one source: The Placer Community Foundation…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

And donations will continue to be accepted for as long as Labor Day. Dardick says online applications from victims are already being accepted through “nevco relief dot-org”…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says survivors have a lot of immediate short-term needs, including lodging, food, and gas. Updated numbers from Cal Fire show 54 homes were destroyed, with another nine significantly damaged, in Nevada County, from the blaze.

