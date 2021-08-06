< Back to All News

River Fire Relief Fund Set Up

Posted: Aug. 6, 2021 12:20 PM PDT

The Nevada County Relief Fund has shifted its focus to county residents burned out of their homes from the River Fire. Projects Administrator, Caleb Dardick, says donations are now being accepted through their website, “Nevco-Relief dot-org, forward-slash Fire Relief”…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says it was anticipated the Relief Fund, originally started, because of the pandemic, might also someday serve as a clearinghouse for other critical needs…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

Dardick says they’ll direct funds, as they learn from nonprofits and other county partners where the needs are greatest. County Social Service caseworkers will vet requests for assistance. And with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Fund’s fiscal sponsor, he says donations may be made safely and are tax deductible.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha