River Fire Relief Fund Set Up

The Nevada County Relief Fund has shifted its focus to county residents burned out of their homes from the River Fire. Projects Administrator, Caleb Dardick, says donations are now being accepted through their website, “Nevco-Relief dot-org, forward-slash Fire Relief”…

Dardick says it was anticipated the Relief Fund, originally started, because of the pandemic, might also someday serve as a clearinghouse for other critical needs…

Dardick says they’ll direct funds, as they learn from nonprofits and other county partners where the needs are greatest. County Social Service caseworkers will vet requests for assistance. And with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Fund’s fiscal sponsor, he says donations may be made safely and are tax deductible.