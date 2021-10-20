River Fire Relief Fund Very Generous

The latest round of the Nevada County Relief Fund has focused on victims of the River Fire that happened in early August. And county Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says the 260-thousand dollars that was raised exceeded their wildest dreams. He says people stepped up in creative ways…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

The Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch Group also raised around three-thousand dollars from multiple yard sales. But the biggest single donation came from the Placer Community Foundation, at 50-thousand dollars. The blaze, which also included Placer County, scorched over 26-hundred acres, destroyed 54 homes and damaged nine other homes in Nevada County alone. Dardick says the county has partnered with Connecting Point to provide case management services to 48 households…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

And with winter coming, Dardick says Connecting Point navigators expect to draw on the Relief Fund to help victims buy winter clothes, jackets, and boots. Most are still waiting for the debris removal process to be completed, the soil tested, and their property to be cleared as no longer hazardous and dangerous.