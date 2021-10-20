< Back to All News

River Fire Relief Fund Very Generous

Posted: Oct. 20, 2021 1:47 PM PDT

The latest round of the Nevada County Relief Fund has focused on victims of the River Fire that happened in early August. And county Projects Administrator Caleb Dardick says the 260-thousand dollars that was raised exceeded their wildest dreams. He says people stepped up in creative ways…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

The Greater Alta Sierra Neighborhood Watch Group also raised around three-thousand dollars from multiple yard sales. But the biggest single donation came from the Placer Community Foundation, at 50-thousand dollars. The blaze, which also included Placer County, scorched over 26-hundred acres, destroyed 54 homes and damaged nine other homes in Nevada County alone. Dardick says the county has partnered with Connecting Point to provide case management services to 48 households…

click to listen to Caleb Dardick

And with winter coming, Dardick says Connecting Point navigators expect to draw on the Relief Fund to help victims buy winter clothes, jackets, and boots. Most are still waiting for the debris removal process to be completed, the soil tested, and their property to be cleared as no longer hazardous and dangerous.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha