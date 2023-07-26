< Back to All News

River Parking Violations and Tickets Spiking

Posted: Jul. 26, 2023 12:20 AM PDT

The recent heat has, of course, meant an even greater spike of people visiting popular river crossings in Nevada County. And that’s also meant more illegal parking. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Ashley Quadros says no parking zones are being ignored. A year ago, a major increase in ticket fines was approved, or from 38 to 162 dollars, at the Edwards and Purdon crossings…

Quadros says personnel recently responded to a medical call and several vehicles were in parking areas normally reserved for first responders, impeding access. There are also legal and illegal methods of parking on the side of a road…

There’s also no bridge parking. River visitations started surging in 2020, when recreation options were greatly limited, with the start of the pandemic.

