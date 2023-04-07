River Safety Warnings For Easter Weekend

With a possible warmup for Easter this weekend, that might mean the first seasonal surge in visitors to popular river spots in Nevada County. But, with all the cold and abundant precipitation we’ve had in the last month and a half, recreation officials are already issuing warnings about the high and cold flows. The Chief State Parks Ranger for the Sierra District, Dan Youngren, says it would be better if you didn’t get in the water…

click to listen to Dan Youngren

Youngren says the currents are the strongest he’s seen in the last ten years he’s been in the district…

click to listen to Dan Youngren

Youngren says flows may be considered too treacherous as late as July. And starting Memorial Day weekend, free life jackets will be available for loan at Bridgeport and at the Highway 49 river crossing. The state’s largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, is still releasing water to make sure there’s adequate room this spring. It was recently gauged at over 80-percent of capacity.