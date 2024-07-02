River Visitations Way Up From A Year Ago

As the weather heats up and levels drop, the seasonal visitation surge to the South Yuba River is well underway. SYRCL’s River Ambassadors Program shows that since they set up their weekend informational and education booths at the Highway 49 and Bridgeport crossings, starting Memorial Day weekend, over 76-hundred visitors have been counted. That’s way up from over 43-hundred a year ago. SYRCL Education and Outreach Coordinator, and River Ambassador Captain, Caitlin Martin, says that includes over 16-hundred interactions, compared to just over 680 last year. They try to impart five main messages to keep the river clean and the wildlands safe…

But one message Martin says they’re not pushing as much is “Stay Out and Stay Alive”. She says river flows at the Highway 49 crossing have dropped from around two-thousand cfs, during Memorial Day weekend, to only 370. That’s also increased water temperatures. But the usual precautions are still advised…

Another striking number is that all but 440 visitations are out-of-towners, with the most coming from the Bay Area.