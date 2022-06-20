< Back to All News

Road Rage Arrest Includes Handgun Brandishing

Posted: Jun. 20, 2022 12:47 PM PDT

A road rage arrest that also involved a handgun has been made on a Nevada County highway. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported by the victim, as well as other motorists, on Highway 20, not far from Cal Trans’ Omega Curves Safety Project, in the area of Casci Road, coming into Nevada City. They reported that a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved had waved a handgun from his window…

Bice says the driver was pulled over on the Golden Center Freeway near Dorsey Drive. That’s where the passenger in the car, 59-year-old David Anderson of Olivehurst, was taken into custody…

Bice says Anderson was found in possession of the handgun, along with a long gun. The driver of the suspect vehicle was detained and eventually released.

