Road Rage Arrest Made

A road rage arrest has been made in the South County, in a joint effort between the Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says it involved two vehicles on Highway 49 near Crestview Drive, early Monday afternoon…

No shots were fired and no one was injured. Within about ten minutes, Quadros says officers located the Honda Civic, which was parked in a retail business lot on Alta Sierra Drive…

Quadros says the driver was inside one of the businesses at the time and has not been charged. A motive has also not been revealed, but the driver of the other vehicle has talked to officers about the incident. The Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for immediately calling it in, as it unfolded on the highway.