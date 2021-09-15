Road Work Closes Empire Mine Park Visitor Center

Some disruptions for visitors to Empire Mine State Park Wednesday and Thursday, September 15th and 16th,, as well as motorists. East Empire Street is getting a major upgrade, between Highway 174 and the Grass Valley city limits. Nevada County Public Works Engineer Technician, Pat Day, says a lot of patching has been done, but these are the first permanent improvements in years…

click to listen to Pat Day

Day says the work will be done between 7am and 7pm and so park officials have also decided to close the Visitor Center. But the trails will remain open. One-way traffic controls will also be in effect, so expect delays. Day says it’s a heavily-trafficked stretch at times…

click to listen to Pat Day

Day says it’s one of a number of street and road improvements being funded by the state gas tax, also known as SB1.