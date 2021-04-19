Roadwork On 174 and 49 Returns Today

The weather is drying out, and CALTRANS is starting back to work on projects in western Nevada County. Public Information Officer, Raquel Borrayo says the straightening-project on Highway 174 is going to cause regular delays between Maple Way and You Bet Road.

The work is a continuation of the safety project that began last Spring and is reducing the number and severity of turns on that stretch of the highway. Borrayo says CALTRANS tried to address many of the community concerns about the impact of such a project.

A second project that CALTRANS is continuing to work on is on Highway 49 between Round Valley Road and Quail Creek Drive.

The project is intended to reduce the number and severity of collisions in that area by providing a designated turn lane for motorists.

Drivers may expect nightly one-way traffic control on 49 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday night through Saturday morning for construction activities. Borrayo stresses safety in the construction zone whether during the day or the middle of the night.

Borrayo says its is imperative that motorists honor traffic controls or risk an expensive ticket.