Vintage cars, and other things with four wheels will be on display this weekend. It’s the Roamin’ Angels Car Show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Club President Jim Richards says there will be hundreds of cars on display, as well as other vehicles….

There are also vehicles for sale, if you fall in love with one particular classic car. Richards says some of them go way back….

The show is all day Saturday, and a half day Sunday at the Fairgrounds.

–gf