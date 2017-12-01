Roamin’ Angels Holds Toy Drive Saturday

The Roamin’ Angels Car Club is hoilding their annual toy drive tomorrow. Wally Kronland with the Roamin’ Angels says it starts with Santa on a vintage fire truck and other members in classic cars at the Save Mart parking lot early tomorrow morning, and they will cruise over to the K-Mart parking lot where the drive will be held…

Kronland says the toys will be given to the Salvation Army, which will distribute them to needy families. Kronland says any toy you can donate will be appreciated…

And they’ll take cash donations. Kronland says last year, they collected about 500 toys. This is the 28th annual.

