< Back to All News

Roamin’ Angels Holds Toy Drive Saturday

Posted: Dec. 1, 2017 8:08 AM PST

The Roamin’ Angels Car Club is hoilding their annual toy drive tomorrow. Wally Kronland with the Roamin’ Angels says it starts with Santa on a vintage fire truck and other members in classic cars at the Save Mart parking lot early tomorrow morning, and they will cruise over to the K-Mart parking lot where the drive will be held…

Listen to Wally Kronland 1

Kronland says the toys will be given to the Salvation Army, which will distribute them to needy families. Kronland says any toy you can donate will be appreciated…

Listen to Wally Kronland 2

And they’ll take cash donations. Kronland says last year, they collected about 500 toys. This is the 28th annual.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha