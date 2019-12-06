< Back to All News

Toy Drive Saturday Rain or Shine

Posted: Dec. 6, 2019 12:02 PM PST

It’s a local tradition now in its 30th year. The Roamin’ Angels toy drive is tomorrow in Grass Valley in the K-Mart parking lot, and the classic car club will be collecting new unwrapped toys, blankets, coats, and cash donations. Organizer Wally Kronland says they’ll have some of their cars there, along with free food, and music…

Listen to Wally Kronland 1

Santa will ride in on a 1940s-era fire truck. Kronland says the activities actually start around 9am at the Save Mart parking lot, with a caravan over to K-Mart. They’ll be there at about 9:30, but if you want to donate earlier, you can…

Listen to Wally Kronland 2

It will last until 2pm. The event will go on rain or shine, and rain is expected.

–gf

