Roamin’ Angels Toy Run Saturday

You can help make a nice Christmas for some needy families, and also enjoy some classic cars. The 29th annual Roamin’ Angels Toy Drive is tomorrow in Grass Valley…

Listen to Wally Kronland 1

Organizer Wally Kronland says they’ll also have some of their members’ classic cars on display, and there will be hot dogs, coffee and donuts, and other refreshments, and some music. They are asking you bring a new, unwrapped toy, or blankets or jackets for the kids. Monetary donations will also be accepted…

Listen to Wally Kronland 2

Again, it’s from 9am to 2pm tomorrow at the K-Mart parking lot off of McKnight Way in Grass Valley. It is a rain or shine event.

–gf