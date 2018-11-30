< Back to All News

Roamin’ Angels Toy Run Saturday

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 12:02 PM PST

You can help make a nice Christmas for some needy families, and also enjoy some classic cars. The 29th annual Roamin’ Angels Toy Drive is tomorrow in Grass Valley…

Organizer Wally Kronland says they’ll also have some of their members’ classic cars on display, and there will be hot dogs, coffee and donuts, and other refreshments, and some music. They are asking you bring a new, unwrapped toy, or blankets or jackets for the kids. Monetary donations will also be accepted…

Again, it’s from 9am to 2pm tomorrow at the K-Mart parking lot off of McKnight Way in Grass Valley. It is a rain or shine event.

