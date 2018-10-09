Robbery and Pursuit Suspects Appear In Court

The three teen suspects in last week’s armed robbery of a Grass Valley store, which ended with a pursuit and crash, have made their first appearance in a Nevada County courtroom. District Attorney Cliff Newell says Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and from Sacramento, are facing charges that include second-degree robbery…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says Henderson and Jones are also charged with kidnapping…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

And Newell says Henderson is the only one charged for evading law enforcement down Highway 49, because he was the driver. A 16-year-old Sacramento boy was also arrested with Henderson and Jones, but his name is being withheld, because of his age. He’ll be prosecuted in juvenile court. Their arraignment has been pushed back to October 18th, when they are expected to enter a plea.