Robbery Chase Suspects Waive Hearing

A preliminary hearing for two of the suspects in last month’s armed robbery of a Grass Valley store that ended up in a pursuit and a crash did not happen. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says the Sacramento suspects, Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 years old, decided to waive the proceeding, which determines if there’s enough evidence to try them…

Walsh says a kidnapping charge, regarding holding an employee at gunpoint, has been dismissed…

A 16-year-old Sacramento boy is also charged in the case. His name and other specifics are not being released, because of his age. Authorities say the trio was wearing masks when they entered the T-Mobile store, on Nevada City Highway, and stole between 15 and 20 electronic devices. The brief pursuit ended with the suspects crashing on Highway 49, about two miles from the intersection with Lime Kiln Road. Henderson and Jones are now scheduled to be arraigned on the 26th.