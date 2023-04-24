Robbery False Imprisonment Arrest GV Business

< Back to All News

Posted: Apr. 24, 2023 12:09 PM PDT

A robbery and false imprisonment arrest is reported in the Fowler Center on Nevada City Highway. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it started with the suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Uland, stopping by what’s described as a mailbox receptacle business to pick up a package…

But Blakemore says Uland, a transient from Chico, accused employees of the business of stealing the unknown items from the box. In retaliation, he says Uland reportedly stole an employee’s cell phone and attempted to leave. The employee confronted Uland and Uland allegedly punched and kicked the employee, causing very minor injuries, and tried to keep the employee from getting outside to report the attack. The employee soon got out the door and Uland walked away…

Blakemore says officers quickly convinced Uland to come out and he was taken into custody.

