Robbery Pursuit Suspect Pleads Guilty

One of the three suspects in the armed robbery of a Grass Valley business, and a vehicle pursuit that ended in Sacramento, nearly a year ago, has pleaded guilty. Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell says 32-year-old Anthony Vicente rejected a plea agreement being negotiated with the D-A’s office and his attorney…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Sentencing is scheduled for February 9th…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

That’s because Vicente has prior felony “strikes”, according to Newell. Newell says Vicente is hoping for more leniency from the judge. Vicente, along with Joseph and James Sandoval, are accused of entering the Hot Spot Smoke Shop, on January 2nd, and taking cash and electronics. They were spotted in a vehicle the next day, which sparked a multi-county pursuit that ended in Sacramento. But Vicente escaped on foot and wasn’t arrested until about 3 weeks later. All three suspects have ties to the Sacramento and Oakland areas, as well as a relative in Nevada County. Meanwhile, if a plea agreement is not reached with the Sandovals on January 5th, Newell says they’ll likely go to trial.