Rock Assault Arrest At New Year’s Gathering

A Grass Valley woman has been arrested, after a fight escalated during a New Year’s Eve gathering. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it was reported outside a home on Green Mountain Loop. The suspect was identified by a group of people there as 26-year-old Shelby Mitchell….

Witnesses told officers that Mitchell and the victim had gotten into an argument inside the home before it escalated outside. Johnson says that’s where Mitchell reportedly threw a rock and hit the victim in the face…

Johnson says what sparked the incident is not clear at this time. It’s not known if either woman lived at the home.