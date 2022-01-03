< Back to All News

Rock Assault Arrest At New Year’s Gathering

Posted: Jan. 3, 2022 2:31 PM PST

A Grass Valley woman has been arrested, after a fight escalated during a New Year’s Eve gathering. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it was reported outside a home on Green Mountain Loop. The suspect was identified by a group of people there as 26-year-old Shelby Mitchell….

Witnesses told officers that Mitchell and the victim had gotten into an argument inside the home before it escalated outside. Johnson says that’s where Mitchell reportedly threw a rock and hit the victim in the face…

Johnson says what sparked the incident is not clear at this time. It’s not known if either woman lived at the home.

