Rock Crawler Killed On Fordyce Lake Trail

A 62-year-old Chico man has been killed on a popular four-wheel drive trail in the Cisco Grove area of Nevada County. Gold Run CHP Officer Chris Nave says James Davidson, junior, was engaged in an activity called rock crawling. It’s considered an extreme form of off-road driving to overcome obstacles, mostly large rocks. Nave says Davidson was heading down the hill of Fordyce Lake Trail Thursday morning…

Nave says Davidson was partially ejected from the vehicle and died, after hitting his head…

There were no other passengers inside the rock crawler.