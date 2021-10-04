Rockin’ Out at Gem and Mineral Show

They were rocking out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend as the 54th annual Gem and Mineral Show returned after taking a year off because of the COVID pandemic. Record attendance saw a couple thousand attendees wander through the exhibit hall and take advantage of outdoor activities too. Children were exploring the exhibits and also playing some interactive games.

It was a large draw for families, and children were excited to see all of the exhibits as well look for special treasures.

Some children taking advantage of many learning opportunities, and some just looking to fill their collections.

Adults also enjoying he artful displays while taking advantage of some unique offerings, and enjoying fun twists inside the show… including joke minerals.

Local rockhound Eric Trygg is part of the local Gem and Mineral Society, and sasy the club is for anyone interested learning more about rocks and gems, they meet the first Tuesday of the month.

Their next meeting is tomorrow.