< Back to All News

Rockin’ Out at Gem and Mineral Show

Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 6:36 AM PDT

They were rocking out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend as the 54th annual Gem and Mineral Show returned after taking a year off because of the COVID pandemic. Record attendance saw a couple thousand attendees wander through the exhibit hall and take advantage of outdoor activities too. Children were exploring the exhibits and also playing some interactive games.

 

It was a large draw for families, and children were excited to see all of the exhibits as well look for special treasures.

Some children taking advantage of many learning opportunities, and some just looking to fill their collections.

 

Adults also enjoying he artful displays while taking advantage of some unique offerings, and enjoying fun twists inside the show… including joke minerals.

 

Local rockhound Eric Trygg is part of the local Gem and Mineral Society, and sasy the club is for anyone interested learning more about rocks and gems, they meet the first Tuesday of the month.

 

Their next meeting is tomorrow.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha