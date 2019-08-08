Rodeo Opens Arena Events At Fair

It was fast horses, bucking broncs and bulls, and some entertaining trained animal tricks entertaining a full house on opening Night of the arean events for the Nevada County Fair. The Flying U Extreme Rodeo features some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from around the state. Bull riding fans were treated to a show that included some talented riders.

Listen to Attendee

Attendees were also entertained by a number of other acts and athletic feats such as barrel racing, bronc ridining, trick riders. However, the Mutton Busters stole the hearts of the crowd as they held on for dear life while riding a sheep. Kaylee had some success.

Listen to Kaylee

Teh little cowgirl shared how she felt during the short ride and gave Paul Haas some advice for other potential Mutton Busters.

Listen to Kaylee

Arena events continue with Motocross Madness tonight, and Monster trucks Friday and Saturday. The Destruction derby wraps up the arena events on Sunday.