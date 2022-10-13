Rodni Death Officially Ruled As Drowning

< Back to All News

The death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been officially ruled as accidental. Based on the pathologist’s finding, the Nevada County Coroners Office says her death was the result of drowning and there was no other information to suggest she was the victim of foul play. About two weeks after she disappeared, in early August, Rodni was found in her vehicle, submerged in the lake at the Prosser Family Campground, in the Truckee area. That’s where she had last been seen at a large party. Meanwhile, there’s still no word yet on when the California Highway Patrol will complete its investigation, which might shed some light on how Rodni ended up in the lake.

