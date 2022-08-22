Rodni’s Body Believed Found In Lake

Authorities are confirming that the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has likely been found in her vehicle, submerged in the lake at Prosser Family Campground. That’s where she was last seen at a large party, on August sixth. At a press conference at the Truckee Recreation Center, Monday morning, not far from the lake, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said the family was notified…

But otherwise, little or no information is being released, including whether it was an accident or foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The vehicle, which appears to match the description of the SUV she’d been driving, was found upside down. Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown was among officials praising the efforts of the private dive team organization, known as Adventures with Purpose. He said the lake, as well as others in the area, had already been searched extensively, including by other dive teams…

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation, including whether it was an accident. CHP Josh Ehlers said that will likely take some time, perhaps weeks.