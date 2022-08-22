< Back to All News

Rodni’s Body Believed Found In Lake

Posted: Aug. 22, 2022 12:46 PM PDT

Authorities are confirming that the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has likely been found in her vehicle, submerged in the lake at Prosser Family Campground. That’s where she was last seen at a large party, on August sixth. At a press conference at the Truckee Recreation Center, Monday morning, not far from the lake, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said the family was notified…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

But otherwise, little or no information is being released, including whether it was an accident or foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The vehicle, which appears to match the description of the SUV she’d been driving, was found upside down. Sheriff’s Captain Sam Brown was among officials praising the efforts of the private dive team organization, known as Adventures with Purpose. He said the lake, as well as others in the area, had already been searched extensively, including by other dive teams…

click to listen to Captain Brown

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation, including whether it was an accident. CHP Josh Ehlers said that will likely take some time, perhaps weeks.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha