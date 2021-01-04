Rogue Restaurants Update

There are still eight restaurants in Nevada County that continue to alllow customers to eat at their facilities, despite the Stay At Home Order still expected to be in place through January. That included social media messages touting their indoor dining for New Year’s Eve. County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani, whose department only monitors eateries for non-compliance, indicates they’re ready to take the next step beyond advisories and warnings.

But Irani says the county has taken one restaurant to court, Calla Lilly Crepes, which has never stopped indoor dining. She says over 300 complaints have been received about restaurants in the last six months or so, mostly from other restaurant owners.

Three restaurants, Old Town Cafe, Friar Tuck’s, and Sergio’s Cafe, did agree to closing indoor operations, at least for a while, a few months ago, with the potential for fines as high as five-thousand dollars each. But they ended up only paying one-hundred to one-thousand dollars, which is comparable to their annual permit fees.