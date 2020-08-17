Rolling Blackouts In Nevada County For First Time

Rotating power outages are possible for thousands of PG and E customers in Nevada County this week…

The grid manager, or California Independent System Operator, has been intermittently shutting off power since Friday, systemwide, and encouraging conservation. Merlo says the outages could occur anytime between 3 and 10pm, for one to two hours. But she says it’s difficult, if not impossible to provide the exact timing…

As many as 250-thousand customers could be impacted, systemwide, including around 13-thousand in Nevada County. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom is calling the rolling blackouts unacceptable and is demanding an investigation. He’s issued an emergency proclamation that allows utilities to freely use generators and other backup power sources, to ease pressure on the grid. Newsom says regulators didn’t provide enough warning.