Rolling CODE Red Test Today Starts at 10:00AM

The annual test of the local emergency communication system is taking place today beginning at 10:00AM and going for several hours. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the Office of Emergency Services is testing all contacts entered in the CODE Red system using the Supervisorial Districts as the roadmap for sending the test alert.

You should receive a test for each address that you register to your cell phone and text number, landline, and email account. If you do not receive one or more of the alerts, you can check you contacts at ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts or contact the Code Red Parent Company OnSolve. Contact the CodeRED Emergency Alert Customer Support team at crsupport@onsolve.com or 866-939-0911 x1, Monday-Friday 6 am-3 pm.

Wolfe says that CODE Red is also available as an app for your smartphone.

Again, the test is today at 10:00AM and you can register right up to the start of the test.

Also, a reminder that if you have a loved one in an assisted living facility you will also want to register that address to your phone.

Facility operators are also asked to gently remind residents that may have a cell phone that the alert they receive is only a test.