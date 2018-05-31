Rood Center Hosts Third Annual Building Fair

The Rood Center is getting ready to be filled with carpenters, realtors, and other home improvement folks. The third annual Building Fair is tomorrow afternoon. Nevada County Director of Building Craig Griesbach says the fair is designed for a wide variety of people…

Griesbach says they have over 50 different vendors lined up…

They’ll also be a food truck for when you get hungry. The event, which is getting bigger each year, will be in the parking lot and the front lobby. It’s from 3 to 6pm, and there is no charge for admission.

