< Back to All News

Rood Center Hosts Third Annual Building Fair

Posted: May. 31, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

The Rood Center is getting ready to be filled with carpenters, realtors, and other home improvement folks. The third annual Building Fair is tomorrow afternoon. Nevada County Director of Building Craig Griesbach says the fair is designed for a wide variety of people…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 1

Griesbach says they have over 50 different vendors lined up…

Listen to Craig Griesbach 2

They’ll also be a food truck for when you get hungry. The event, which is getting bigger each year, will be in the parking lot and the front lobby. It’s from 3 to 6pm, and there is no charge for admission.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha