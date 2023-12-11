< Back to All News

Roof Raising Planned For Major Concert Venue

Posted: Dec. 11, 2023 12:30 AM PST

Five months after the groundbreaking, another significant landmark will soon be reached for In Concert Sierra’s major entertainment venue…

Appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Board Member Steve Mendoza said the concert hall, as part of the rennovation of a 42-thousand-square-foot building on Crown Point Circle, will seat around 500 people. The stage will be able to accomodate 90 seated singers and a 50-piece orchestra. There will also be a conference center that can hold around 300 people. The goal is to open the venue by around the fall or early winter of next year. Sierra Stages productions will also be featured there. Meanwhile, Menodoza continues to be impressed with the community’s fundraising support…

Mendoza says around 13-million of the 18-million dollars needed has now been raised. Progress on the project had a setback last winter when a snowmaggeden caused the roof of the building to collapse.

