Rossi Finishes Second at Indianapolis 500

Posted: May. 26, 2019 1:38 PM PDT

2016 winner and Nevada City native Alexander Rossi took a brief lead with less than ten laps to go, but was passed by pole sitter Simon Pagenaud, and had to settle for second place in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. Pagenaud, who led for most of the race, becomes the first driver with the pole position to win the race since 2009, and is the first French champion since 1920. Rossi, who showed some anger at his crew during a long pit stop in the middle of the race, finished behind Pagenaud by just two-tenths of a second.

Banner photo: Rossi in the winner’s circle after the 100th running in 2016.

