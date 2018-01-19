Rossi Learning New Challenges in The Amazing Race

Locally grown superstar, Alexander Rossi, jumped to world fame status when he won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. But currently the champion race car driver is attacking a different kind of course- The 30th season of the Amazing Race. Instead of driving Indy cars in a circle, Rossi and Team IndyCar partner Conor Daly, are racing around the world taking on bizarre physical challenges as they attempt to win a million dollars. Rossi says his driving experience didn’t quite prepare him for the Amazing Race.*

Rossi referring to two of the challenges from week two of the Amazing Race. The Indy champ did say, that as different as the two races are,- there is one similarity.*

On this week’s episode, Team Indy finished in second place- just behind a team from Yale University- and are moving on to Week 4. The Amazing Race can been seen on Wednesday nights on CBS.

KNCO’s Paul Haas visited with Rossi and Daly in San Francisco Wednesday night.