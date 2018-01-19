< Back to All News

Rossi Learning New Challenges in The Amazing Race

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 7:47 AM PST

Locally grown superstar, Alexander Rossi, jumped to world fame status when he won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. But currently the champion race car driver is attacking a different kind of course- The 30th season of the Amazing Race. Instead of driving Indy cars in a circle, Rossi and Team IndyCar partner Conor Daly, are racing around the world taking on bizarre physical challenges as they attempt to win a million dollars. Rossi says his driving experience didn’t quite prepare him for the Amazing Race.*

Listen to Alexander Rossi 1

Rossi referring to two of the challenges from week two of the Amazing Race. The Indy champ did say, that as different as the two races are,- there is one similarity.*

Listen to Alexander Rossi 2

On this week’s episode, Team Indy finished in second place- just behind a team from Yale University- and are moving on to Week 4. The Amazing Race can been seen on Wednesday nights on CBS.

KNCO’s Paul Haas visited with Rossi and Daly in San Francisco Wednesday night.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha