Rotaries Gear Up For World Polio Day

World Polio Day is two weeks away and Nevada County’s five area Rotary Clubs are gearing up once again for fundraising for the Global Eradication Initiative. The number of cases has dropped 99-point-9 percent. On KNCO’s On the Town, the Area Governor, Marcia Salter, said the only two countries where polio is still endemic are Afghanistan and Pakistan…

But until the poliovirus transmission is interrupted in those countries, all countries remain at risk of its importation. That’s especially true for areas with weak public health and immunization services and travel and trade links to endemic countries. Salter said the Rotary Clubs of Nevada County have scheduled several events…

When children receive the polio vaccine, their pinkie fingers are marked with purple ink, so health workers will know which child received it. Last year there were only 30 cases of “wild polio” detected, worldwide, while there were nearly 800 cases of vaccine-derived polio. Of the 15 cases reported in the first quarter of this year, 14 are from strains of the virus that mutated from the oral polio vaccine used in lower-income nations.