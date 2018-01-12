Rotary to Give Away Trees Saturday

Western Nevada County residents have an opportunity to be part of a worldwide Rotary Club challenge in support of Earth Day. Local Rotarian, Larry Davis, was on KNCO Insight earlier this week and shared the lofty goal.*

Listen to Larry Davis 1

As a result, 400 free Ponderosa Pine trees will be given away Saturday morning in Grass Valley. Davis says that’s actually more than one per Rotary member.*

Listen to Larry Davis 2

Ponderosa Pines are easy to plant, and grow naturally in Western Nevada County. The trees will be given away at The Union Newspaper parking lot on Sutton Way in Grass Valley beginning at 9:00 am.